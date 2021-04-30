Nwam LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 119.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $388.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

