Nwam LLC Invests $229,000 in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

