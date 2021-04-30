Nwam LLC Takes $253,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $32.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

