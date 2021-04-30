PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of PRG opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. PROG has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

