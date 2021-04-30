Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sector Perform

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

