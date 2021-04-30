Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after purchasing an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

