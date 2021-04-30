SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Get SJW Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in SJW Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.