APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

4/26/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/20/2021 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/19/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/15/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/30/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2021 – APA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/11/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/8/2021 – APA had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87.

Get APA Co alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in APA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.