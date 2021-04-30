Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Rexnord stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 939.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 333,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

