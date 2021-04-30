Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

TSE SES opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$653.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

