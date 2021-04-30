Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after acquiring an additional 356,956 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 204,842 shares during the period.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

