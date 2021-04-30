H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in H&R Block by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.34 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

