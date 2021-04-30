Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.00 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.