ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $52.92 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,644.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

