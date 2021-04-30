FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,309,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,578,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM opened at $39.22 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

