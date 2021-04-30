Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 365 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $328.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average is $289.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

