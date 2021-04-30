Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $84,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BMTX opened at $9.90 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

