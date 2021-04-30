1,750 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 98.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

