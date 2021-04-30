Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $288.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

