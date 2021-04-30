Conning Inc. Sells 46 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $495.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.80 and its 200 day moving average is $539.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.33 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

