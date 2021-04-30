Conning Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 103,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

FLT opened at $287.74 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

