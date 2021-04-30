Conning Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.31.

EXPE opened at $177.87 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

