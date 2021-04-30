Conning Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $287.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

