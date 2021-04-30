Conning Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.31.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.