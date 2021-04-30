Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,753,500 shares in the company, valued at C$6,497,770.45.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 target price (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

