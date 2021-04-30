Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 275,453 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $20.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

