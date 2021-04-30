RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 4.6% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.23. 4,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,057,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RPC by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of RPC by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

