Skechers U.S.A.’s (SKX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of SKX opened at $48.96 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

