Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $36.35. 160,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,459,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $32,287,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.