Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 408,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research firms have commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $860.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

