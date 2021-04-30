Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

BXMT stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

