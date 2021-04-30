Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff Purchases 5,600 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.24 million, a P/E ratio of -96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 789.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

