Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

RTOKY opened at $35.76 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

