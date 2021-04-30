Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Veritex has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $52,950.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

