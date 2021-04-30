Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research firms have commented on VCEL. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

VCEL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,112,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

