Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £159.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £163.38 ($213.46).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £150.60 ($196.76) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £157.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is £145.23. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

