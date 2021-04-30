Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a £104 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a £104 ($135.88) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.