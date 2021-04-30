Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON:VOG opened at GBX 6.22 ($0.08) on Friday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.40.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

