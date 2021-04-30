Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

