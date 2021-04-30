Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
