Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

