Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.