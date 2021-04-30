Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $212.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $213.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

