4,158 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

