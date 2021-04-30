CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.