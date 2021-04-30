Jag Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. ADE LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of LMND opened at $92.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

