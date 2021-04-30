Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Trimmed by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

