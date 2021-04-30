Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.57 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

