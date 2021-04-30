Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.13.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$163.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$123.78 and a twelve month high of C$164.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

