6 Meridian Invests $202,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LHC Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

