Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,244,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $383,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $62.97.

